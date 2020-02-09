Power Spinoffs Focused on Tommy, Kanan and Tate Get Series Orders

RELATED STORIES Power Pre-Series Finale Poll: Once and For All, #WhoShotGhost?

Power Pre-Series Finale Poll: Once and For All, #WhoShotGhost? Power Recap: Tate Accompli

Talk about staying Power.

Starz has greenlit three more spinoffs of its popular crime drama, TVLine has learned. And the newest offshoots center on characters from the original series.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel set in the 1990s that will chronicle the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Power Book IV: Influence will center on Rashad Tate, the slippery politician played by Larenz Tate in the original series, as he continues his cutthroat quest for power.

Finally, Power Book V: Force will follow Joseph Sikora’s Tommy as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good,” per the official logline.

The three new additions to the Powerverse follow the previously announced Power Book II: Ghost, which will pick up days after the events of Power‘s series finale Sunday (Starz, 8/7c). Power creator Courtney Kemp will serve as showrunner on Book II.

Kemp tells TVLine that the first two spinoffs “have really strong female characters in a way that I am trying to push even further than what we had in the original Power. Mary [J. Blige]’s character is like super strong and interesting, and the same is true of the lead characters in the next spinoff after that. I think women, especially women of color, but all women, are going to find really great inspiration while watching as we move forward.”

Kemp and Jackson will executive-produce the new offshoots, along with Mark Canton (Power), Chris Salek, Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV will produce.

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to watch Starz’s announcement of the new Power spinoffs.