Mary J. Blige to Star in Power Spinoff

Guess Mary J. Blige’s “no more drama” pledge has expired: The Grammy-winning R&B singer has signed on to star in a spinoff of the hit Starz drama Power.

The spinoff — entitled Power Book II: Ghost — is “the first of a collection of series to expand the world of Power” and “will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters,” the network announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. No further details about the spinoff’s plot or Blige’s character have been revealed yet, though.

Blige took the stage at the press tour to share her love of the Starz drama, which will wrap up with the upcoming Season 6. “I’ve been a fan of Power since the very beginning… It’s so relative to how I grew up. I knew so many Tashas and so many Ghosts… I still have friends that are Tashas. I’m so grateful to be a part of this.”

Power‘s final season will air in two parts: The 10-episode Part 1 will premiere Sunday, Aug. 25, with the final five episodes airing as Part 2, starting in January. Starz will also debut a new after-show, Power Confidential, airing after the premiere of each new Power episode.

Blige, of course, is best known for her chart-topping music, but she’s an accomplished actress as well, earning an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2017 Netflix period drama Mudbound. Her recent TV credits include The Umbrella Academy and Scream.