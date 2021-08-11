Power Creator Courtney Kemp Signs Major Overall Deal With Netflix

RELATED STORIES Clickbait Trailer: Adrian Grenier Is Both a Victim and Villain in Netflix Thriller

Courtney Kemp has made a power move, signing a huge new deal to produce TV series and other projects for Netflix, TVLine has confirmed.

The four-year, reportedly eight-figure agreement will have Kemp’s End of Episode production company creating content to the worldwide streaming video service. She will continue to be an executive producer on all of Starz’s Power spinoffs, including Book II: Ghost (which will return in November), Book III: Raising Kanan and the upcoming Book IV: Force (which is slated to premiere in early 2022).

“Courtney is the real deal — a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said in a statement. “I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense for what audiences want. Courtney has accomplished something really rare and extraordinary in television, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Netflix.”

In her own statement, Kemp said: “I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for — diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch… I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

“For over eight years, we have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Courtney A. Kemp, and we look forward to continuing that relationship across our multiple Power universe series,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said via statement. “She will continue to executive produce across all series for years to come alongside co-creator of the Power universe Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and Mark Canton. STARZ remains the home of the Power universe and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, who continues to play a critical role in the world and had a unique and specific vision from the start.”

