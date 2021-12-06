A.P. Bio Cancelled at Peacock

Class is dismissed indefinitely for the students of Whitlock High — for real this time. Streaming TV Renewals, Cancellations — List

A.P. Bio has been cancelled at Peacock, series creator Mike O’Brien announced Monday. Its fourth — and now final — season dropped on Sept. 2.

“I’m sad to announce that A.P. Bio will not be renewed for a fifth season,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter. “But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock [and Universal Television] for giving us two more seasons after that! This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved.”

A.P. Bio, which first premiered on NBC in February 2018, starred Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as former college professor Jack Griffin, who lost out on his dream job and was forced to teach high school biology instead. Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens) played school principal Ralph Durbin, while Paula Pell (Girls5eva) played Durbin’s secretary Helen.

NBC pulled the plug on A.P. Bio after two seasons in 2019, at which point Peacock swooped in and rescued it for an additional two seasons. All told, 42 episodes were produced (and remain available to stream on Peacock).

A.P. Bio is the streamer’s latest cancellation, following the one-and-done Punky Brewster revival. Still awaiting word on its fate is fellow sequel series Saved by the Bell, which returned with Season 2 on Nov. 24.

Peacock previously handed out Season 2 renewals to Ed Helms’ Rutherford Falls and the aforementioned girl-group comedy Girls5eva.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect A.P. Bio‘s demise. Are you sorry to see it come to a premature end?