Girls5eva Renewed for Season 2

Girls5eva is getting yet another shot at fame: Peacock has renewed the musical comedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The series — which debuted May 6 — stars Grammy Award-winning singer Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live) and Busy Philipps (Cougar Town) as the remaining members of a one-hit-wonder ’90s girl group. (Their fifth singer — played in flashbacks by Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park — died in an accident.) After their old single “Famous 5eva” is sampled by a young rapper, the quartet reunite and try to relaunch their music career.

“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

In the Season 1 finale, Girls5eva finally made a little bit of progress with their comeback, performing their new song at Jingle Ball. Looking ahead at Season 2, that success will hardly mean that Girls5eva is a pop culture phenomenon again.

“They say they want to be famous and all that s—t, but it’s not really about fame,” creator Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) told TVLine. “It’s about fulfillment and trying to build something together and the way they’re kind of activating each other’s lives. They were all, in their own way, kind of frozen in amber after the band went away and they all had to pick up the pieces of their lives. I just like underdogs, so I didn’t want them to become hugely famous. I also didn’t think that was realistic, that they would become hugely famous, these four women without a lot of representation and a lot of resources. So in Season 2, I would like to retain some of that scrappy ‘us trying to go up against this big, giant machine as underdogs’ [energy].”

30 Rock‘s Tina Fey (who also made a memorable cameo) and Robert Carlock are among the comedy’s executive producers.

