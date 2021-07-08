Rutherford Falls Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Bridgerton Meets The Bachelor in New Dating Series Ordered at Peacock

Peacock is staying put in Rutherford Falls, renewing the Ed Helms-fronted small-town comedy for a second season. The pickup comes nearly three months since the Michael Schur-EP’d series’ 10-episode first season dropped on the streamer.

Production on Season 2 will get underway later this year ahead of a 2022 debut.

“We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls, a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation… both in front of and behind the camera,” said NBCUniversal’s scripted content boss Lisa Katz. “Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original, and inclusive storytelling viewers want.”

Added showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas: “We are beyond ecstatic for Season 2! I’m probably slightly biased, but Rutherford Falls is made by the best writers, cast, and crew, on earth. Not to mention Ed Helms and Mike Schur, two of the nicest guys in the business. We are very grateful to the folks at Universal Television and Peacock for continuing to champion Indigenous comedies.”

Rutherford Falls centers on two lifelong best friends Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. The cast also includes Michael Greyeyes (Fear the Walking Dead), Jesse Leigh (Heathers) and Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek).

