TV Ratings: The Voice, FBI Lead Night; Supergirl Rises With Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up sharply from last week’s clip show and leading the night in the demo; read recap. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

As such, La Brea (4.6 mil/0.6, read recap) rebounded from last week’s lows and New Amsterdam (3.1 mil/0.4) ticked up.

Over on CBS, FBI (7 mil/0.7) drew the night’s largest audience and was up in the demo. International (5.5 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (4.8 mil/0.4) were steady.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The first hour of Supergirl‘s series finale (600K/0.1) drew a 13-episode high in audience (since this season’s sixth episode); the second hour followed with 490K/0.1. TVLine readers gave the closer an average grade of “B,” read our recap and Katie McGrath post mortem.

FOX | Back from the World Series break, The Resident (2.9 mil/0.5, reader grade “B”) was up in the demo, while Our Kind of People (1.3 mil/0.3) was steady.

ABC | The Bachelorette (2.5 mil/0.5) slipped to season lows, while Queens (1.3 mil/0.3) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!