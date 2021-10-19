Ratings: NCIS: Hawai'i Ticks Up, NCIS Holds Steady Without Mark Harmon

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i this Monday drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking up in the demo week-to-week and easily beating all comers in the 10 o’clock time slot. It's Our 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Opening CBS’ night, The Neighborhood (5.1 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 mil/0.5) and NCIS Minus Mark Harmon (7.4 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “B-“) all were steady in the demo — with the latter easily delivering Monday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (6.1 mil/0.8, read recap) dipped week-to-week to tie DWTS and 9-1-1 for the Monday demo win. Ordinary Joe (2.5 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (5.6 mil/0.8, read recap) ticked up week-to-week, landing in a three-day tie for the Monday demo win. Leading out of that, ABC News’ The Real Queens of Hip-Hop did 2 mil/0.4.

FOX | 9-1-1 (5.1 mil/0.8, read recap) was steady and tied DWTS and The Voice for the nightly demo win. The Big Leap (1.4 mil/0.3) rose to a three-week high in audience and also ticked up in the demo.

THE CW | Some Howie Mandel special did 380K/0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.