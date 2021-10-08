Ratings: Station 19, L&O: OC Sacked by Fox Football; Ghosts Has OK Debut

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage reigned supreme, to the detriment of ABC and NBC’s drama lineups. Law & Order Revival: 10 Who Must Return!

This NFL season’s TNF debut on Fox averaged 8.2 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, easily besting all comers in both measures.

Over on ABC, Station 19 (4.1 mil/0.5), Grey’s Anatomy (3.9 mil/0.6, read recap and preview Addison’s return) and Big Sky (2.7 mil/0.3, read recap) slipped anywhere from 13 to 19 percent in viewers, while also dropping in the demo.

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (3.7 mil/0.6) was down 21 percent and a tenth, while Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.5) fell 24 percent and two tenths.

CBS’ Young Sheldon returned to 6.7 mil (the night’s largest non-NFL crowd) and a 0.7 rating (with a TVLine reader grade of “B+”), followed by United States of Al‘s 4.7 mil/0.5 (reader grade “A”). Ghost‘s premiere episode (5.4 mil/0.5) ranked and tied for fourth among this fall’s 10 series launches thus far, and No. 1 among comedies (meaning… it outdrew The Wonder Years); a second episode did 5.2 mil/0.5. TVLine readers gave the single-cam comedy an average grade of “B+,” with 91 percent planing to keep watching.

Closing out CBS’ night, Bull drew 4.1 mil/0.3 (while sending Benny to… Italy).

Lastly, The CW’s Coroner (590K/0.1) and the series finale of The Outpost (330K/0.0) each added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.

