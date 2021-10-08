Ratings: Station 19, L&O: OC Sacked by Fox Football; Ghosts Has OK Debut

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage reigned supreme, to the detriment of ABC and NBC’s drama lineups.
This NFL season’s TNF debut on Fox averaged 8.2 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, easily besting all comers in both measures.
Over on ABC, Station 19 (4.1 mil/0.5), Grey’s Anatomy (3.9 mil/0.6, read recap and preview Addison’s return) and Big Sky (2.7 mil/0.3, read recap) slipped anywhere from 13 to 19 percent in viewers, while also dropping in the demo.
NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (3.7 mil/0.6) was down 21 percent and a tenth, while Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.5) fell 24 percent and two tenths.
CBS’ Young Sheldon returned to 6.7 mil (the night’s largest non-NFL crowd) and a 0.7 rating (with a TVLine reader grade of “B+”), followed by United States of Al‘s 4.7 mil/0.5 (reader grade “A”). Ghost‘s premiere episode (5.4 mil/0.5) ranked and tied for fourth among this fall’s 10 series launches thus far, and No. 1 among comedies (meaning… it outdrew The Wonder Years); a second episode did 5.2 mil/0.5. TVLine readers gave the single-cam comedy an average grade of “B+,” with 91 percent planing to keep watching.
Closing out CBS’ night, Bull drew 4.1 mil/0.3 (while sending Benny to… Italy).
Lastly, The CW’s Coroner (590K/0.1) and the series finale of The Outpost (330K/0.0) each added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.
