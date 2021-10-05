Ted Lasso Finale Video: Is Sam Leaving Richmond (and Rebecca) Behind?

RELATED STORIES 'Ted Lasso' Cliffhanger: [Spoiler] Betrayed Ted — Now What?

'Ted Lasso' Cliffhanger: [Spoiler] Betrayed Ted — Now What? 'Ted Lasso' Relationship Drama: Is Roy Willing to Go the Extra Mile for Keeley?

Has Edwin Akufo made Sam Obisanya an offer he can’t refuse?

Ted Lasso‘s penultimate Season 2 episode saw the billionaire football enthusiast present Richmond’s rising star with an opportunity to come play for his newly acquired club in Morocco. Afterwards, a conflicted Rebecca confronted Sam, expressing her desire for him to stay in London.

The following clip from Friday’s finale sees Rebecca receive a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from Akufo, expressing sympathy for Richmond’s loss. But as Higgins soon reveals, Sam has yet to make up his mind, one way or the other.

Sam and Rebecca’s (somewhat) secret fling began in Episode 8, after the pair agreed to meet their respective Bantr matches and discovered they had matched with each other. But after the death of her father in Episode 10, Rebecca broke things off with Sam, telling him that she needed some time apart. He was wonderful, she said, but she couldn’t bear the thought of either of them hurting each other. Sam, as precious as ever, told Rebecca to take as much time as she needs — but that was before Edwin descended from his helicopter in Episode 11 and offered him a chance to return to his native Africa, where he can be closer to his family in Nigeria.

Ted Lasso recently took home seven Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor (for Jason Sudeikis), Supporting Actress (for recent TVLine Performer of the Week Hannah Waddingham) and Supporting Actor (for Brett Goldstein), as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. The Apple TV+ comedy has already been renewed for Season 3.

Press PLAY on the clip above, then hit the comments and let us know what you think Sam will do. Should he stay or should he go — and why?