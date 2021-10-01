TV Ratings: NBC's Law & Order Block Bests ABC's Thursday Dramas

Dun-frickin’-dun! In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s three-hour Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime block bested ABC’s Thursday-night drama premieres both in total viewers and in the demo.

SVU (read recap) opened NBC’s night with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (dropping a few eyeballs from last week’s two-hour premiere). Organized Crime‘s double pump then did 4.3 mil/0.7 and 4.1 mil/0.7 (read recap), both up a tick from its sophomore premiere.

Over on ABC, meanwhile, Station 19 returned to 4.8 mil and a 0.7 (TVLine reader grade “B-“), down from its previous averages and flirting with its series lows (4.5 mil/0.7). Grey’s Anatomy (4.6 mil/0.7, reader grade “B”) also was down from its previous averages and flirted with its own series lows (4.3 mil/0.7). Bringing down ABC’s average for the night, Big Sky christened its new time slot with 3.1 mil and a 0.4 (reader grade “A-“), down a tick from its freshman averages and right on par with what one-and-done Rebel was doing in the time slot.

NBC’s average for the night: 4.4 mil/0.7. ABC’s: 4.2 mil/0.6. (Note: For the next two weeks, NBC will open Thursday with SVU reruns, until The Blacklist shows up on Oct. 22.)

Elsewhere, CBS’ The Price Is Right anniversary special did 3.8 mil/0.5… and pending adjustment due to what I assume are sports preemptions, The CW’s Coroner (750K/0.1) and The Outpost (570K/0.1) are both currently up.

COMING NEXT THURSDAY: Young Sheldon, a very special United States of Al, the new comedy Ghosts and Bull on CBS, and Thursday Night Football kicks off its latest Fox run.

