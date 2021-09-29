Ratings: La Brea Is Top-Rated New Series, The Voice and FBI Lead Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s La Brea debuted on Tuesday night to a 0.7 demo rating — making it the fall’s top-rated freshman series thus far — and 6.2 million total viewers. TVLine readers gave the sinkhole drama an average grade of “B-,” with 77 percent planning to stay tuned. Fall TV Predix: First Renewal and More!

Bookending La Brea, The Voice (7.1 mil/0.9, read recap) and New Amsterdam (3.5 mil/0.4) both dipped week-to-week, though the former still led Tuesday in both measures.

Elsewhere:

CBS | FBI (7 mil/0.6) and FBI: International (5.9 mil/0.5) were both down just a tick, though the former veritably tied The Voice for most viewers. FBI: Most Wanted (5.5 mil/0.5) slipped 22 and 29 percent.

ABC | A three-hour (!) Bachelor in Paradise (2.7 mil/0.7) was down two tenths in the demo.

FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped from its season opener. Our Kind of People (1.5 mil/0.3, read post mortem) dropped a handful of eyeballs from its debut but held steady in the demo.

THE CW | Pending certain and significant adjustment due to MLB preemption, Stargirl (940K/0.2, read recap) and Supergirl (950K/0.2) are both up considerably. But again: preemptions.

