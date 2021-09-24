Ratings: SVU Draws Thursday's Biggest Audience, Masked Singer Tops Demo

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Organized Crime Premiere Recap: Against the Ropes -- Grade It!

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU returned very steady, and easily delivered Thursday’s biggest audience.

SVU‘s two-hour season opener averaged 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, up from its June finale and on par with its Season 22 averages (4.3 mil/0.8). Leading out of that, Organized Crime opened Season 2 with 4.3 mil and a 0.6, matching its freshman finale.

TVLine readers gave SVU an average grade of “A-,” while OC scored a “B+.”

Fox’s The Masked Singer (4.4 mil/0.9, read recap) dipped from Night 1 of its season opener yet still led Thursday in the demo. Alter Ego (2.3 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “D-“) dropped sharply from its already so-so Wednesday opener.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Holey Moley (2.6 mil/0.4) was steady, while The Hustler (averaging 1.9 mil/0.3) ticked up with its own finale.

CBS | Big Brother (3.5 mil/0.8, read recap) dipped opposite stronger competition, leading into the Kenny Rogers special’s 2.9 mil/0.3.

