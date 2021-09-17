Succession Season 3 Trailer Features 'Deranged' Kendall, Cyanide Pills (?!) and Logan in 'Full F--king Beast' Mode

Tempers are running hot, and the very fate of Waystar Royco appears to be in limbo, in the full trailer for Season 3 of HBO’s acclaimed family drama Succession. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates!

Picking up some time after the press conference that ended Season 2, and in which Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) very publicly dropped a dime on his dad Logan (Brian Cox), everyone and anyone is jockeying for security if not running for cover in the two-minute trailer — to the point that even Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) believes that cyanide pills may come into play!

The Emmy-winning drama is set to return Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c — a full two years (!) after its Season 2 finale. Season 3 will consist of nine episodes (down one from its previous 10-episode orders in Seasons 1 and 2).

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances,” reads the official logline. “Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Returning cast members include Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

New additions for Season 3, meanwhile, include Sanaa Lathan (as well-connected New York lawyer Lisa Arthur), Hope Davis (as Sandi Furness, daughter to Logan Roy’s long-time rival Sandy Furness), Alexander Skarsgård (as confrontational tech founder/CEO Lukas Matsson), Linda Emond (as senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven), Jihae (as high-powered PR consultant Berry Schneider), Adrien Brody (as billionaire activist Josh Aaronson), and Dasha Nekrasova.