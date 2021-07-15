NBC Fall Premiere Dates: #OneChicago, The Voice, New Amsterdam and Others

NBC is the fourth broadcast-TV network (following The CW, CBS and ABC) to announce their premiere dates for the fall, and Ariana Grande and “ordinary” James Wolk will kick things off on Monday, Sept. 20.

Also of note, the mighty #OneChicago lineup returns on Wednesday, Sept. 22, while The Blacklist‘s ninth season — originally penciled in for Fridays — will eventually lead off Thursday nights (due to the latest Law & Order offshoot getting nixed).

As previously reported, This Is Us‘ sixth and final season will premiere at midseason (yet air its 18 episodes almost uninterrupted), while The Voice will only air one cycle this TV season, in the fall, with new Grande joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

And no, your eyes do not deceive you — NBC has no comedies airing this fall. Fall TV Preview: Details on Every New Show

All told, the network’s game plan looks like… this:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

8 pm The Voice

10 pm ORDINARY JOE (series premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

8 pm Law & Order: SVU (2-hour premiere, special time)

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

9 pm Dateline

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

9 pm LA BREA (series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

8 pm Law & Order: SVU (special time)

9 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime (two episodes)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

8 pm The Blacklist (replaces Law & Order: For the Defense, which is no longer happening)

