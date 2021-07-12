CBS Sets Fall Dates for Survivor 41, NCIS: Hawai'i, FBI Trifecta and Others

CBS is the second broadcast network (following The CW) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall. Its slate unspools in late September/early October, and features an unexpected November “vanishing act” for one drama series.
First, to recap: Because it can never be noted enough, NCIS is moving to Mondays this fall, marking the well-watched, long-running drama series’ first time slot change ever. Also, Tuesday will now feature a trifecta of FBI series, and SEAL Team is moving to Sundays for four episodes, prior to finishing out its season on Paramount+.
S.W.A.T. is moving to Fridays and was slated to promptly take over SEAL Team‘s Sunday slot. Instead, the cop drama will remain on Friday nights upon its return from a November-long hiatus, and not re-relocate to Sundays until midseason.
All told, CBS’ premiere date plan looks like this.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 54
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
10 pm 48 Hours Season 35
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
8 pm Emmys
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
8 pm The Neighborhood Season 4
8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3
9 pm NCIS Season 19 (new time slot!)
10 pm NCIS: HAWAI’I series premiere
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
8 pm FBI Season 4
9 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 (special time)
10 pm FBI: INTERNATIONAL series premiere (special time)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
8 pm Survivor Season 41 (two hours)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
7 pm 60 Minutes (regular time slot premiere)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
9 pm FBI: INTERNATIONAL (regular time slot premiere)
10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (regular time slot premiere)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
9 pm Big Brother (live season finale)
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 5 premiere
9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 4 premiere
10 pm Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
9 pm Tough as Nails Season 3 premiere
10 pm CSI: VEGAS series premiere
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
8 pm Young Sheldon Season 5
8:30 pm United States of Al Season 2
9 pm GHOSTS series premiere
9:30 pm B Positive Season 2
10 pm Bull Season 6 (new time slot)
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
8 pm The Equalizer Season 2
9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13
10 pm SEAL Team Season 5 (new time slot)
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
8 pm THE ACTIVIST series premiere
(S.W.A.T. returns Dec. 3)
The Amazing Race, Blood & Treasure, COME DANCE WITH ME, GOOD SAM, SMALLWOOD, Undercover Boss
All Rise, MacGyver, Mom, NCIS: New Orleans and The Unicorn; Clarice‘s fate remains TBD.
