CBS Sets Fall Dates for Survivor 41, NCIS: Hawai'i, FBI Trifecta and Others

CBS is the second broadcast network (following The CW) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall. Its slate unspools in late September/early October, and features an unexpected November "vanishing act" for one drama series.

First, to recap: Because it can never be noted enough, NCIS is moving to Mondays this fall, marking the well-watched, long-running drama series’ first time slot change ever. Also, Tuesday will now feature a trifecta of FBI series, and SEAL Team is moving to Sundays for four episodes, prior to finishing out its season on Paramount+.

S.W.A.T. is moving to Fridays and was slated to promptly take over SEAL Team‘s Sunday slot. Instead, the cop drama will remain on Friday nights upon its return from a November-long hiatus, and not re-relocate to Sundays until midseason.

All told, CBS’ premiere date plan looks like this.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 54

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

10 pm 48 Hours Season 35

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm Emmys

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 4

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3

9 pm NCIS Season 19 (new time slot!)

10 pm NCIS: HAWAI’I series premiere

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm FBI Season 4

9 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 (special time)

10 pm FBI: INTERNATIONAL series premiere (special time)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8 pm Survivor Season 41 (two hours)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7 pm 60 Minutes (regular time slot premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

9 pm FBI: INTERNATIONAL (regular time slot premiere)

10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

9 pm Big Brother (live season finale)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 5 premiere

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 4 premiere

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

9 pm Tough as Nails Season 3 premiere

10 pm CSI: VEGAS series premiere

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 5

8:30 pm United States of Al Season 2

9 pm GHOSTS series premiere

9:30 pm B Positive Season 2

10 pm Bull Season 6 (new time slot)

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

8 pm The Equalizer Season 2

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13

10 pm SEAL Team Season 5 (new time slot)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8 pm THE ACTIVIST series premiere

(S.W.A.T. returns Dec. 3)

The Amazing Race, Blood & Treasure, COME DANCE WITH ME, GOOD SAM, SMALLWOOD, Undercover Boss



All Rise, MacGyver, Mom, NCIS: New Orleans and The Unicorn; Clarice‘s fate remains TBD.

