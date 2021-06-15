The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for The Flash, Walker, 4400 and 11 Others

The CW is first out of the gate with exact premiere dates for its Fall TV slate, which kicks off with a pair of magicians, now includes Saturday night fare (!) and winds down with November returns for The Flash and Riverdale. Fall TV: Details on Every New Series

As recently announced, The Flash and Riverdale will both open their new seasons with “special five-episode events” (before embarking on the usual winter holiday hiatus).

All told, The CW’s 2021-22 season will launch as follows:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 8 premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 1

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 2

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

9 pm Nancy Drew (Season 3 premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season premiere, 2 episodes)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals (Season premiere, 2 episodes)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

8 pm Legends of the Hidden Temple (Series premiere)

9 pm Killer Camp (Series premiere; U.S. version)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7 premiere)

9 pm Batwoman (Season 3 premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

9 pm Legacies (Season 4 premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

8 pm Coroner Season 3 finale

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

8 pm All American (Season 4 premiere)

9 pm 4400 (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

8 pm Walker (Season 2 premiere)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

8 pm The Flash (Season 8 premiere)

9 pm Riverdale (Season 6 premiere)

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING, Charmed Season 4, DC’s Stargirl Season 3, Dynasty Season 5, In the Dark Season 4, Kung Fu Season 2, NAOMI, Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 and Superman & Lois Season 2

Black Lightning, Bulletproof, Katy Keene, Supergirl, Supernatural and Trickster

