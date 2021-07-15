ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Big Sky, The Rookie and More

ABC is the third broadcast network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall. 2021-22 TV Preview: Every New Comedy, Drama & Unscripted Show

Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season is first out of the gate on Monday, Sept. 20, while the Michelle Young-led cycle of The Bachelorette and new drama Queens close out ABC’s fall launch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 18th season on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 pm, sandwiched between sibling series Station 19 (at 8 pm) and relocated sophomore drama Big Sky (at 10 pm).

Meanwhile, the reboot of The Wonder Years joins ABC’s Wednesday comedy block on Sept. 22.

All told, ABC’s premiere date plan looks like this…

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00 pm Dancing with the Stars

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm THE WONDER YEARS (series premiere)

9:00 pm The Conners

9:31 pm Home Economics (new time)

10:00 pm A Million Little Things

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new day)

9:00 pm Supermarket Sweep (new time)

10:00 pm The Rookie

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

10:00 pm The Good Doctor

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

8:00 pm Station 19

9:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10:01 pm Big Sky (new day)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

8:00 pm Shark Tank

9:01 pm 20/20 (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8:00 pm The Bachelorette

10:01 pm QUEENS (series premiere)



ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, American Idol, black-ish (final season), MAGGIE, and many other renewed game shows



American Housewife, Call Your Mother, Don’t, For Life, mixed-ish, Rebel