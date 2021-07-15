ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Big Sky, The Rookie and More

ABC is the third broadcast network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall.
Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season is first out of the gate on Monday, Sept. 20, while the Michelle Young-led cycle of The Bachelorette and new drama Queens close out ABC’s fall launch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 18th season on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 pm, sandwiched between sibling series Station 19 (at 8 pm) and relocated sophomore drama Big Sky (at 10 pm).
Meanwhile, the reboot of The Wonder Years joins ABC’s Wednesday comedy block on Sept. 22.
All told, ABC’s premiere date plan looks like this…
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
8:00 pm Dancing with the Stars
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
8:00 pm The Goldbergs
8:30 pm THE WONDER YEARS (series premiere)
9:00 pm The Conners
9:31 pm Home Economics (new time)
10:00 pm A Million Little Things
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
8:00 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new day)
9:00 pm Supermarket Sweep (new time)
10:00 pm The Rookie
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
10:00 pm The Good Doctor
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
8:00 pm Station 19
9:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy
10:01 pm Big Sky (new day)
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
8:00 pm Shark Tank
9:01 pm 20/20 (two hours)
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
8:00 pm The Bachelorette
10:01 pm QUEENS (series premiere)
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, American Idol, black-ish (final season), MAGGIE, and many other renewed game shows
American Housewife, Call Your Mother, Don’t, For Life, mixed-ish, Rebel