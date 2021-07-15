Law & Order Spinoff For the Defense Not Moving Forward at NBC

RELATED STORIES NBC Fall Premiere Dates: #OneChicago, The Voice, New Amsterdam and Others

For the Defense… rests. Permanently.

The Law & Order franchise’s latest iteration, subtitled For the Defense, will not become an NBC series after all, TVLine has learned. The spinoff, which skipped the pilot stage, received a straight-to-series order in May.

The series was set at a criminal defense law firm. Its official logline stated that every week would deliver “the promise of a contemporary morality tale.” Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) was set as showrunner, with Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz, Peter Jankowski and Mendelsohn executive-producers. Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment were to produce.

We hear that the network and studio will work together to develop another Law & Order series.

In May, NBC revealed that its Thursday-night lineup would consist entirely of shows that Wolf created, with Law & Order: For the Defense, Law & Order: SVU and that show’s Chris Meloni-led spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime filling primetime. Instead, now The Blacklist will move to Thursdays at 8/7c, taking For the Defense‘s slot.

In related news, SVU will return for Season 23 with a two-hour premiere at 8 pm on Thursday, Sept. 23, followed by Organized Crime‘s Season 2 kick-off at 10 pm. The following week, one SVU episode at 8 will be followed by back-to-back Organized Crime eps at 9 and 10. Go here for NBC’s full schedule of Fall premieres.

