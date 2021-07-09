Evil to Take a Break This Summer — Find Out When Season 2 Will Return

RELATED STORIES Drag Race All Stars' Latest Eliminee Has a Message For Her Voters: 'F--k You All'

Even Evil needs a summer vacation.

Paramount+’s supernatural drama will pause for a four-week, midseason break at the end of July, the streaming service announced Friday.

Episode 6 of the current season will begin streaming on Sunday, July 25, as usual. But after that, Season 2 will go on hold until Aug. 29, when Episode 7 will kick off the second half of Season 2. All told, Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes.

News of the break comes a day after Paramount+ renewed Robert and Michelle King’s series for a third season. TVLine has reached out for comment regarding the reason for the pause.

Up to this point, the show’s sophomore run has focused on Kristen’s killing of a murderer who was targeting her family, David’s run-up to becoming a full-fledged Catholic priest and Leland’s insistence that he wants to renege on the deal he made with the Devil as a teenager. In this Sunday’s episode, titled “E Is For Elevator,” David, Kristen and Ben deal with an urban legend in a New York City apartment building.

Among the developments still to come on this season of Evil: a silent episode and the return of Kristen’s husband, Andy, played by Patrick Brammall. “I think he comes home to somebody he doesn’t quite recognize,” series star Katja Herbers recently teased to TVLine.

Do you have thoughts about Evil‘s summer break? Sound off in the comments!