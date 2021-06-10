Ted Prequel Series Ordered at Peacock

RELATED STORIES Psych 3: Allen Maldonado Joins Peacock Threequel as [Spoiler]

Everyone’s favorite pot-smoking teddy bear is headed to Peacock.

The streaming service has handed a straight-to-series order to Ted, a live-action prequel based on the 2012 film of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Seth MacFarlane will serve as writer and executive producer on the 10-episode series, and is currently in negotiations to reprise his voiceover role. Neither Mark Wahlberg nor Mila Kunis, who starred in the first film, are currently attached.

The original Ted told the story of Wahlberg’s John Bennett, a Boston native whose childhood wish brought the stuffed bear to life. Kunis played John’s girlfriend Lori in the first film, but did not return for the 2015 sequel. She was essentially replaced by Amanda Seyfried, who was introduced as John’s new love interest Samantha.

The first movie became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time that wasn’t a sequel or derived from other IP. The first and second films brought in a combined $750 million worldwide.

Ted marks MacFarlane’s second series at Peacock, following a previous order for The End Is Nye, hosted and executive-produced by Bill Nye. On the scripted front, MacFarlane is also in development on a Smokey and the Bandit reboot; a limited series based on Herman Wouk’s WWII-set novels The Winds of War and War and Remembrance; a limited series about the Little Rock Nine; and dramas Skywatch and All Our Wrong Todays.

He is also in production on the longggg-delayed third season of Fox-turned-Hulu space dramedy The Orville, which is still awaiting a premiere date.

