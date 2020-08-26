TVLine Items: T.I.'s Hip-Hop Cop Drama, Nick Nabs Sheldon and More

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Tip “T.I.” Harris are teaming up to bring NYPD’s first hip-hop cop to CBS All Access.

Actor/rapper Harris (House of Lies, Boss) will star in the streamer’s potential drama Twenty Four Seven, based on the book Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First “Hip-Hop Cop” by Derrick Parker and Matt Diehl, our sister site Deadline reports. Parker (played by Harris) worked on some of the biggest criminal cases in rap history, including the shooting at Club New York and the first shooting of Tupac Shakur.

Jackson, who will executive-produce alongside Harris, announced the project on his Instagram.

* Young Sheldon‘s first three seasons will air on Nick at Nite starting in November; later seasons will be added in Fall 2021.

* Live With Kelly & Ryan will return to in-studio production, beginning with its Season 33 premiere, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, E! News reports.

* The first wave of performers for the Academy of Country Music Awards (to air live from Nashville, Sept. 16 on CBS) includes Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi.

* Peacock is developing former Pixar artist Colin Levy’s short Skywatch into a series about “an outcast teen who hacks into a ubiquitous drone delivery system to prank a school bully but accidentally crashes a dangerous prototype — and finds himself entangled in a life-and-death conspiracy,” our sister site Variety reports. Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door will executive-produce alongside UCP.

* HBO’s adaptation of the stage show Between the World and Me, based on the New York Times bestseller by Ta-Nehisi Coates, has added to its cast Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Wendell Pierce (Suits, Chicago P.D.), Mj Rodriguez (Pose), Kendrick Sampson (How to Get Away With Murder), Yara Shahidi (grown-ish), Michelle Wilson (Amazing Stories), Marc Bamuthi Joseph (The Robert Guillaume Show), Pose co-EP Janet Mock and Jason Moran.

* Apple TV+ has set release dates for three documentaries: Tiny World, which explores the resilience of the smallest animals on the planet (premiering Friday, Oct. 2); Becoming You, which takes a look how at your first 2,000 days shape the rest of your life (Friday, Nov. 13); and Earth at Night in Color, which uses next-generation cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals, in (you guessed it!) color (Friday, Dec. 4).

