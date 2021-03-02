TVLine Items: TWD Finds Its Mercer, King of Queens Reunion and More

As The Walking Dead begins dropping its Season 10 bonus episodes, we have our first casting for the AMC drama’s 11th and final season.

According to our sister site Deadline, Blood & Treasure‘s Michael James Shaw has been made a series regular as Mercer, a mohawked former Marine who, in Robert Kirkman’s comic books, is the leader of the Commonwealth military and, ultimately, Princess’ boo. If the exceptionally grim Reapers introduced in Sunday’s Season 10C premiere last the season, the badass could be key to eliminating the threat they pose.

Shaw is, of course, better known to moviegoers as the nefarious Corvus Glaive in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

* The King of Queens cast will reunite for a charity table read and Q&A in honor of series star Jerry Stiller, who died last May, EW.com reports. Participants include Kevin James (Doug Heffernan), Leah Remini (Carrie Heffernan), Victor Williams (Deacon Palmer), Gary Valentine (Danny Heffernan), Patton Oswalt (Spence Olchin), Nicole Sullivan (Holly Shumpert) and guest star Rachel Dratch (Denise Battaglia).

* Peacock has picked up the science series The End Is Nye, hosted and executive-produced by Bill Nye. The show, which hails from EP Seth MacFarlane and showrunner Brannon Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds), sends Nye “into the most epic global disasters imaginable — both natural and unnatural — and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.”

* The Young and the Restless has tapped Richard Burgi (General Hospital) to recur as Ashland Locke, a shrewd businessman who comes to Genoa City to oversee a bidding war between the Newman and Abbott families, exposing secrets in the process, Deadline reports. The actor makes his debut in the March 11 episode.

* Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) will play Susan Elizabeth Ford, the daughter of President Gerald Ford and Betty Ford, in Showtime’s anthology series The First Lady, per Deadline.

* Fox’s animated comedy Housebroken, which follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals working through their issues, will premiere on Monday, May 31 at 9/8c. The second season of Duncanville will get underway a week earlier on Sunday, May 23 at 8:30 pm, before moving to Mondays at 9:30, beginning May 31.

* The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.

