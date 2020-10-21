Smokey and the Bandit TV Series in the Works, From EP Seth MacFarlane

RELATED STORIES The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Gives Update

Breaker-breaker, we have a 10-20 on a Smokey and the Bandit TV series, which is being developed by executive producer Seth MacFarlane for NBC Universal’s UCP (Universal Content Productions).

The original 1977 movie, directed by stuntman Hal Needham, starred Burt Reynolds as Bo “Bandit” Darville, who with fellow bootlegger Cledus “Snowman” Snow (Jerry Reed) attempted to illegally transport 400 cases of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta. Upon picking up hitchhiking runaway bride Carrie (Sally Field), the trio are further dogged by Texas county sheriff/”Smokey” Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason).

The TV series, which per Variety is being written by Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green and Brian Sides, is described as “inspired by the genre of ’70s and ’80s drive-in double-features” as it explores “the crossroads where humble realities meet those larger-than-life, all in a blast of tailpipe exhaust.”

The OG Smokey and the Bandit film begat two big-screen sequels (the latter of which was a bomb, and only featured a cameo by Reynolds) as well as a series of TV movies that starred As the World Turns’ Brian Bloom as a younger version of the Bandit.

Who is your dream casting to fill the Trans Am’s driver’s seat?