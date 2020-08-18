TVLine Items: Ariana Grande Joins VMAs, Little Rock Nine Series and More

RELATED STORIES VMAs 2020: See Who's Nominated!

VMAs 2020: See Who's Nominated! Keke Palmer to Host 2020 MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are making it rain at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

With Gaga already announced as a performer, the network on Tuesday revealed that she’ll be joined by Grande, with whom she collaborated on a little summer bop called “Rain on Me.” This year’s ceremony, which is now being held outside with little to no audience, will air live on Sunday, Aug. 30 (8/7c).

Watch Grande share the news with her followers in an Instagram post below:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Seth MacFarlane and Chadwick Boseman will executive-produce a limited series about the Little Rock Nine, our sister publication Variety reports. Set in 1957, the untitled drama will follow the first Black students to attend the all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education. It is based on the memoir A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High, written by Carlotta Walls, the youngest member of The Little Rock Nine.

* Netflix’s Sing On!, hosted by Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), will premiere its eight-episode first season on Wednesday, Sept. 16, Variety reports. Based on a U.K. show of the same name, this karaoke competition pits contestants against one another to see who can perform a series of surprise songs with the most “accuracy.”

* A Little Late’s Lilly Singh is creating a two-episode series for NBC, Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh, in which she portrays every character in multiple sketches. All production will be shot at Singh’s home with minimal crew and proper safety protocols enforced.

* Peacock has released a trailer for Departure, its acquired Canadian drama starring Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer (due to premiere Thursday, Sept. 17):

* The Disney+ docuseries Becoming, which tells the origin stories of celebrities such as Rob Gronkowski, Nick Kroll, Julianne Hough and Candace Parker, will drop all 10 episodes on Friday, Sept. 18. Watch a trailer below: