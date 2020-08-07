MTV Scraps Plans for Indoor VMAs, Switches to Outdoor Performances

RELATED STORIES MTV VMAs: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga Lead 2020 Nominations — See Full List

The 2020 MTV VMAs are getting some fresh air: The annual music awards show is scrapping plans for an indoors ceremony and opting for a series of outdoor performances instead, our sister site Deadline reports.

“In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event,” MTV said in a statement. “The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

The VMAs are still scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c, with Hustlers‘ Keke Palmer still slated to host. The outdoor performances by the likes of BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will take place in front of limited or no audiences. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s list of nominees with nine nominations each; click here for a full list of the 2020 VMA nominees.

This is just the latest awards show to be altered or postponed by the global coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 160,000 lives in the United States alone. This year’s Emmys, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held virtually, while the Oscars and Golden Globes have pushed back next year’s ceremonies by several months.