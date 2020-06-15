2021 Oscars Delayed Two Months, to Late April — Eligibility Period Extended Through February

RELATED STORIES TV's Back-to-Work Plan Takes Shape: L.A. Sets Rules for Pandemic-Era Love Scenes, Studio Audiences and More

And the winner is… going to have to wait longer to find out, at the next Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted on Monday to postpone the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony, due to the months-long shuttering of theaters nationwide and other delays dictated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 93rd Academy Awards, originally slated to be held Feb. 28 and air on ABC, instead are now scheduled for April 25.

The eligibility window for the 2021 Oscars, which typically runs Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of any year, has in turn been extended through Feb. 28, 2021.

ABC’s host-less presentation of this year’s Oscars in February averaged 23.6 million total viewers and a 5.3 demo rating, down 20 and 30 percent from 2019 to hit new lows in both measures.

This is not the first time the Oscars have been postponed. The 10th Academy Awards were delayed one week due to the Los Angeles flood of 1938. In 1968, the ceremony was postponed for two days following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And in 1981, the Oscars were delayed one day following the assassination attempt made on President Ronald Reagan.

Among the major EGOT ceremonies, this year’s Tony Awards (originally scheduled for June 7 on CBS) were postponed back in March and have yet to be rescheduled; while the Primetime Emmy Awards (scheduled for Sept. 20 on ABC) have yet to either be moved or announced as a virtual presentation. (CBS will air a virtual Daytime Emmys on June 26.) Next year’s Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31 on CBS.

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, meanwhile, are currently slated for Jan. 24, while the Golden Globes, typically an early January affair, have locked in hosts — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — but no date.