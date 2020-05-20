Daytime Emmys to Air on CBS in June; Winners, Guests Appearing Remotely

RELATED STORIES Daytime Emmys: Gender-Neutral Young Performer Category, More Inclusive Eligibility Among 15+ Changes for 2020

The Daytime Emmy Awards are making their triumphant return to broadcast television. The 47th annual salute to pre-dusk programming — which was originally expected to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — will air Friday, June 26 at 8/7c on CBS, TVLine has learned.

According to CBS, the broadcast will only include leading categories, with recipients and special guests appearing virtually from home. Additional categories will be announced on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys) during the broadcast, while others are being held for a separate ceremony happening in July.

This announcement marks a major win for the Daytime Emmys, which have been relegated to an online live stream for the past four years. The ceremony last aired on television in 2015 via Pop TV.

Nominations in key categories will be announced during on Thursday, May 21 during The Talk (CBS, 2 pm), with the rest being posted on ETOnline.com.

“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live Events, said in a statement. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” adds Adam Sharp, President & CEO of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”

