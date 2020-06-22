Golden Globes: 2021 Ceremony Postponed Nearly Two Months

RELATED STORIES 2021 Oscars Delayed Two Months, to Late April

NBC will hand out its Golden Globes a little later than usual next year: As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 ceremony has been postponed nearly two months, now airing on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the delay on Monday. Though an airdate had not yet been set for the 78th annual ceremony, the Golden Globes typically air on the first Sunday of the calendar year, kicking off awards season.

“To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks,” the organization said in a statement.

As previously reported, SNL alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — who hosted the Golden Globes as a pair from 2013 to 2015 — will be back to preside over the 2021 ceremony, though it has yet to be decided if the Globes will take place in person or virtually. This year’s Globes, hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais, averaged 18.3 million total viewers and a 4.3 demo rating, down 2 and 17 percent from 2019 to hit eight- and 12-year lows.

The postponement comes one week after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opted to delay the 2021 Oscars. Originally scheduled for Feb. 28 (when the Globes will now air), the 93rd Academy Awards are now set for Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

Among the major award ceremonies, this year’s Tony Awards (originally scheduled for June 7 on CBS) were postponed back in March and have yet to be rescheduled, while the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Primetime Emmy Awards (still scheduled for Sept. 20 on ABC) have yet to either be moved or announced as a virtual presentation. (CBS will air a virtual Daytime Emmys on June 26.) Next year’s Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31 on CBS, one week after the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards (on TNT/TBS).