Sex and the City: David Eigenberg and Evan Handler Among 4 Series Vets Returning for HBO Max Revival

HBO Max is staging quite the reunion for its upcoming Sex and the City revival. Four more original series vets — David Eigenberg (as Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino) and Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) — are confirmed to return for the 10-episode And Just Like That…, TVLine has learned.

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable,” said returning showrunner Michael Patrick King.

The half-hour revival, which begins production in New York this summer, will welcome back Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

And other familiar faces from the show’s original run will be back, too: In May, HBO Max announced the return of Chris Noth as Mr. Big (though his and Carrie’s relationship status is TBD), and John Corbett previously said he’d pop up as Aidan Shaw, which is thus far unconfirmed by the streamer.

Meanwhile, the revival’s new cast members include Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez as non-binary and queer stand-up comedian Che Diaz, who also hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured. As we previously reported, Che is one of three diverse new series regular roles being incorporated into the show.

