Sex and the City: HBO Max Revival Poised to Add 3 New Series Regulars — All of Them Women of Color

And just like that… diversity!

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That… , continues to make inclusivity a priority — on screen and off.

As previously reported, half of forthcoming sequel series’s writing team (led by returning showrunner Michael Patrick King) will be comprised of non-white scribes. And TVLine has now learned that King and Co. — who have previously been taken to task for the franchise’s poor track record on diversity — are dramatically expanding Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s social circle with roughly a half dozen new characters. And three of those newbies will be full-fledged series regulars and women of color.

The fresh blood will help fill the void left by Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, whose absence is expected to be explained in the opening episode. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys previously hinted to TVLine that Samantha would not be killed off, positing, “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.

“[EP Sarah Jessica Parker and King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York,” Bloys added of the new iteration. “So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Bloys also noted that Parker and King “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” because “it’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

A rep for HBO Max declined to comment for this story.