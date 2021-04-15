Sex and the City Revival: John Corbett to Appear in Multiple Episodes as Aidan

RELATED STORIES Meet the Sex and the City Revival's Diverse Writing Team

Meet the Sex and the City Revival's Diverse Writing Team Here's How Sex and the City Revival Can Work Without Samantha

Carrie Bradshaw will get at least one blast from her romantic past when HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival rolls around.

John Corbett — who on the original HBO series made his debut as furniture-maker Aidan Shaw in Season 3, recurred until Season 6 and also popped up in the Sex and the City 2 motion picture — says that he will appear in the revival, which is titled And Just Like That….

“I’m going to do the show,” Corbett told the New York Post, adding: “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”

HBO Max declined to comment on Corbett’s reported casting.

As previously revealed, the sequel series — which begins production in New York in late spring — “will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Series front woman Sarah Jessica Parker will be joined by original co-stars Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda) and Kristin Davis (as Charlotte), but Kim Cattrall’s sassy Samantha will be MIA.

“[J]ust as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” HBO Max original content chief Casey Bloys previously said of Samantha’s absence. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”