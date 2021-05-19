Sex and the City: Sara Ramirez Joins HBO Max Revival as Series Regular

RELATED STORIES Friends Reunion Trailer: First Footage From Special 16 Years in the Making

Former Grey’s Anatomy doc Sara Ramirez has sutured herself into an iconic friendship circle.

The actress is joining HBO Max’s forthcoming Sex and the City sequel series, titled And Just Like That... as a series regular opposite franchise vets Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Ramirez will help fill the void left by original cast member Kim Cattrall, who will not be reprising her role as Samantha in the 10-episode quasi-revival.

And Just Like That... — which begins production in New York this summer — follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Ramirez’s character, Che Diaz, is a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured. “Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular,” per HBO Max.

As we previously reported, Che is one of three diverse new series regular roles being incorporated into the show.

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family,” said showrunner/EP Michael Patrick King in a statement. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama — and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

Ramirez most recently appeared as policy advisor Kat Sandoval in CBS’ late Madam Secretary.