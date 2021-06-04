Ratings: Clarice Returns Low; Grey's and Station 19 Finales Lead Thursday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Clarice returned from its latest mini-hiatus — though with the first of four episodes in a row! — to 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, hitting and tying series lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Earlier in CBS’ night, United States of Al (3.7 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Station 19 (4.7 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “B+”; read recap) dipped in the demo with its season finale yet delivered Thursday’s biggest audience. Grey’s Anatomy (4.6 mil/0.8, reader grade “B”; read recap) ticked up with its season finale, and led the night in the demo. Rebel (2.8 mil/0.4) was flat.

NBC | On-the-bubble Manifest (2.7 mil/0.4) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo. Law & Order: SVU (4.1 mil/0.7, reader grade “A”; read recap) and Organized Crime (3.9 mil/0.6, reader grade “A-“; read recap) were steady in the demo with their season finales.

FOX | After a 22-month hiatus, Beat Shazam returned to 1.7 mil and a 0.4.

