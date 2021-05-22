The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of May 23

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Netflix in May — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 31 finales (including the very last episodes of All Rise, Black Lightning and The Kominsky Method), 25 premieres (including the long-awaited return of Master of None, now focused on Lena Waithe’s Denise; the CG-animated Rugrats reboot; and the back half of Lucifer‘s fifth season) and multiple awards shows and specials (including the Billboard Music Awards and the highly anticipated Friends reunion).

SUNDAY, MAY 23

3 am Master of None Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 31 finale (ABC)

7 pm Ellen’s Game of Games Season 4 finale (NBC; special time)

8 pm 2021 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas (NBC)

8 pm American Idol Season 19 finale (ABC; three hours)

8 pm The Equalizer Season 1 finale (CBS)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 32 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Duncanville Season 2 premiere (Fox; special night and time)

9 pm Atlantic Crossing limited series finale (PBS)

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 11 finale (Fox)

9 pm The Chi Season 4 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Godfather of Harlem midseason finale (Epix)

9 pm In Treatment revival premiere (HBO)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale (CBS)

10 pm Black Monday Season 3 premiere (Showtime)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans series finale (CBS)

10:30 pm Flatbush Misdemeanors series premiere (Showtime)

12 am The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, MAY 24

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 4 finale (Fox)

8 pm The Voice Season 20 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 finale (Fox)

9 pm All Rise series finale (CBS)

9 pm Black Lightning series finale (The CW)

10 pm Debris Season 1 finale (NBC)

TUESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm Game of Talents Season 1 finale (Fox; special night and time)

8 pm Mike Tyson: The Knockout docuseries premiere (ABC)

8 pm NCIS Season 18 finale (CBS)

8 pm The Voice Season 20 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm FBI Season 3 finale (CBS)

9 pm House of Payne Season 8 premiere (BET)

9 pm Mental Samurai Season 2 premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm Assisted Living Season 2 premiere (BET)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale (CBS)

10 pm Mr Inbetween final season premiere (FX; one hour)

10 pm This Is Us Season 5 finale (NBC; special time)

10:30 pm Chad Season 1 finale (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

8 pm Chicago Med Season 6 finale (NBC)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 5 finale (Fox)

8 pm Press Your Luck Season 3 premiere (ABC)

9 pm $100,000 Pyramid Season 5 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 9 finale (NBC)

9 pm Crime Scene Kitchen series premiere (Fox)

9 pm SEAL Team Season 4 finale (CBS)

10 pm The Bold Type final season premiere (Freeform)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 8 finale (NBC)

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 4 finale (CBS)

THURSDAY, MAY 27

3 am The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Friends: The Reunion special (HBO Max)

3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 3 premiere (Hulu & Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Ragnarok Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Rugrats reboot premiere (Paramount+; all episodes)

8 pm 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox)

8 pm The Wall: Red Nose Day special (NBC)

FRIDAY, MAY 28

3 am Cruella film premiere (Disney+, with Premier Access)

3 am The Kominsky Method final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Lucifer Season 5B premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

3 am The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Panic series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Parot series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Plan B film premiere (Hulu)

11 pm A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, MAY 29

8 pm Oslo film premiere (HBO)

