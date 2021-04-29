The Kominsky Method Final Season Trailer: R.I.P., Alan Arkin's Norman

The Kominsky Method is not leaving the fate of Alan Arkin‘s Norman Newlander up in the air ahead of its final season.

A new trailer, which was released Thursday, reveals that Norman has, in fact, died. The video begins at his funeral, as Robby (played by recurring guest star Haley Joel Osment) says a few words about his beloved grandfather. The Kominsky Method Season 3 First Look

Arkin’s departure from The Kominsky Method was announced in September. At the time, a rep for the show said that the 87-year-old’s decision to leave the Netflix series had been made “some time ago,” long before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the television industry.

With Norman gone, Sandy (Michael Douglas) has to “navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend by his side,” according to the official logline. Complicating matters is the fact that, upon Norman’s death, Sandy has been named the executor of the Newlander estate.

In Arkin’s absence, Kominsky has added a pair of Oscar-winning guest stars to its roster: Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson, who will appear as heightened versions of themselves. The trailer shows Sandy and Freeman mid-spat in Sandy’s acting class. Levinson, meanwhile, presents Sandy with a life-changing opportunity.

On the home front, Sandy deals with the arrival of his ex-wife Roz (Kathleen Turner). Their “famously volatile relationship is further inflamed” when Roz comes to Los Angeles to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser), who have decided to get married.

Additional returning guest stars include Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment and Graham Rogers.

The Kominsky Method‘s six-episode sendoff premieres Friday, May 28. Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.