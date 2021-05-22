SNL Finale Kicks Off With Chris Rock, Memories of Morgan Wallen, Elon Musk, Jim Carrey's Biden and the Pence Fly

Saturday Night Live bid adieu to Season 46 — a season shaped by “an election, an insurrection and an objection that there was an insurrection” — with a little help from Chris Rock. SNL Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, Worst to Best

The former cast member, who hosted the Oct. 3 premiere, joined the cast to reflect on a year unlike any other.

“Here’s how messed up the world was when I hosted: I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest, and he couldn’t do it because he was running for president,” Rock said. “Remember that? Also, the week I was here, the sitting president, who said COVID would disappear, got COVID! That was this season. Then the election was over, Heat Miser loses, right? Big moment for SNL. Clearly the right time to leave, to end this season. But no, these idiots did 12 more shows. I mean, even Jim Carrey knew it was time to go home.”

At one point, Cecily Strong invited the audience to take a look at some highlights from the season. The clip reel consisted of Elon Musk dressed as Wario — and that was it. And who could forget about December’s musical guest Morgan Wallen, who was booked, then unbooked, then rebooked, “then cancelled,” said Mikey Day.

Added Beck Bennett: “Remember when a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head, then we did a 15-minute sketch about it?”

In the end, four of the series’ longest-tenured cast members — Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson — acknowledged all those lost during the pandemic, including SNL music producer Hal Wilner and “so many family members of our cast and crew.”

“This is the year we realized we’re more than just a cast,” McKinnon said. “We’re a family.”

“And like a true family, we’re kind of sick of each other,” Bryant said. “We need a little break.”

What a season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxENKTu4k2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 23, 2021

What did you think of the SNL finale’s reflective cold open? What about the episode overall? Grade it via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.