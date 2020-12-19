Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey Bows Out as President-Elect Joe Biden

RELATED STORIES SNL: Kate McKinnon Replaces Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci, Provides Vaccine Update

Saturday Night Live is going to need a new president: Jim Carrey is hanging up his impersonation of President-Elect Joe Biden on the weekend sketch series.

The comedian made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, telling fans that his Biden days are officially over. “Though my term was only meant to be six weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s–t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Carrey relocated to New York to portray Biden, alongside former cast member Maya Rudolph’s Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. The two appeared side-by-side throughout the controversial 2020 Presidential election, however, his exit comes as little surprise: The star never officially joined the NBC late-night series full time.

Carrey portrayed Biden throughout the first six episodes of Season 46, and has not appeared in the last two broadcasts. Though it’s unclear who might take his place, Carrey’s departure opens up options for a cast member to step in or for an entirely new outside contributor to join.

SNL is currently prepping its last episode of 2020 — which airs tonight at 11:30/10:30c — with host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Dua Lipa.