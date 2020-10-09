SNL: Jack White to Serve as Musical Guest, Replacing Morgan Wallen

RELATED STORIES 'Saturday Night Live': Morgan Wallen Dropped as Musical Guest After Videos Surface of Maskless Partying — Watch

'Saturday Night Live': Morgan Wallen Dropped as Musical Guest After Videos Surface of Maskless Partying — Watch 'SNL' Premiere Recap: Watch Video of Chris Rock's Best & Worst Sketches

Saturday Night Live has tapped White Stripes vet Jack White to fill in as musical guest this weekend, after the late-night sketch series was forced to drop Voice alum Morgan Wallen.

As previously reported, the decision to drop Wallen ahead of SNL‘s Oct. 10 broadcast came after numerous TikTok videos surfaced that showed the country singer unmasked and fraternizing in crowded bars in Tuscaloosa, Ala. SNL is currently operating under strict COVID guidelines implemented by the state of New York to ensure the safety of all involved.

Series boss Lorne Michaels announced that White would fill in during an interview Friday with Today‘s Willie Geist. “Jack White is coming in, and there could be some other stuff,” he said, hinting at potential surprise guests. “Calling someone on a Thursday to be here on a Friday is complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go… [White] is always good on the show.”

As for the decision to ditch Wallen at last minute, Michaels said, “He probably isn’t the first country singer [or] the first person from rock and roll who partied after, in this case, a football game, or a concert. We’re just living in a different time.”

White has served as SNL‘s musical guest three times — once as part of The White Stripes (in 2002) and twice as a solo artist (in 2012 and 2018).

As previously reported, comedian Bill Burr is set to host SNL this weekend. The following week, on Oct. 17, Insecure‘s Issa Rae will oversee hosting duties, while Justin Bieber will serve as musical guest.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jack White perform on SNL? Or would you still have preferred Morgan Wallen?