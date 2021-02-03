CMT Removing Morgan Wallen Appearances After Use of Racial Slur

RELATED STORIES Marilyn Manson Dropped From American Gods, Creepshow Following Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson Dropped From American Gods, Creepshow Following Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations Armie Hammer Exits Godfather-Themed Limited Series at Paramount+

Cable network CMT is breaking ties with country singer Morgan Wallen, following his use of the N-word in a recently surfaced video.

“After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms,” CMT announced in a tweet on Wednesday. “We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In a video published by TMZ on Tuesday, Wallen is heard using the N-word, among other profanities, after a night out with friends in Nashville. In a statement to TMZ after the video was posted, Wallen said he was “embarrassed and sorry” for using the epithet.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” the musician continued. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

In the wake of Wallen’s actions, his recording contract with Big Loud Records has been suspended indefinitely, as well. “Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated,” the company announced on Twitter.

This is the second controversy involving Wallen in just a few months. In October, Wallen was dropped as the Saturday Night Live musical guest after videos surfaced of him partying, unmasked, in crowded Alabama bars. At the time, Wallen admitted his actions were “short-sighted,” and he was later booked for the Dec. 5 installment, which featured Wallen in a sketch that good-naturedly teased him for his bucking of COVID precautions. The sketch, and Wallen’s musical performances, are still available to watch; TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.