Ratings: Bubble Dramas All Rise and Debris Keep Holding Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ All Rise this Monday drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, holding steady in the demo for a sixth straight week while awaiting word on renewal. The 10 Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: SEAL Team, Good Girls, Zoey's Playlist, Prodigal Son and More

Bookending the sophomore drama, The Neighborhood (5 mil/0.6) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.8 mil/0.5) each dipped, wile Bull (4.8 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (5.8 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped to season lows (yet still drew Monday’s biggest audience), while “bubble” drama Debris (2.5 mil/0.4) held steady yet again, posting its ninth 0.4 rating out of 11 airings.

ABC | The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady.

FOX | 9-1-1 (5.5 mil/0.8) slipped to a series low yet still led Monday in the demo. Lone Star (4.7 mi/0.7, read recap) matched its demo low.

THE CW | Black Lightning (312K/0.1, read post mortem) dipped to a new audience low.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!