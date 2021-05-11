Lupin Sets Part 2 Premiere Date at Netflix — Plus, Watch Full Trailer!

Lupin‘s quest to rescue Assane’s kidnapped son will kick off when Part 2 premieres on Friday, June 11, Netflix announced on Tuesday. Additionally, the streamer released the above trailer for the French heist drama’s remaining five episodes. What's New on Netflix in May — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

The series centers on Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy), whose childhood was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit by the Pelligrini family. Twenty-five years later, Assane uses “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar” as his inspiration to avenge his father. As viewers will recall, the last installment concluded with Assane’s son in the clutches of Pelligrini’s man. In the upcoming episodes, “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces,” per the official synopsis. “With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

Lupin debuted in January, shortly after which it became a breakout hit, with Netflix projecting that the drama would be sampled by more than 70 million households* in its first four weeks of release.

In addition to Lupin, Netflix’s June slate includes DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth (premiering Friday, June 4), Season 4 of Elite (premiering Friday, June 18) and Sarah Shahi’s Sex/Life (premiering Friday, June 25).

*The numbers that Netflix reports are based on subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of a piece of content.