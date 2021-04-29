Netflix's Sweet Tooth Adaptation Gets Trailer and Premiere Date — Watch

RELATED STORIES The Kominsky Method Final Season Trailer: R.I.P., Alan Arkin's Norman

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is about to run wild.

The eight-episode DC Comics adaptation will drop Friday, June 4 in its entirety, and can be previewed via the streamer’s new trailer (embedded above). Exec-produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, the show’s cast includes Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) and James Brolin (Life in Pieces) as the voice of the narrator.

“No one knew which came first, the hybrids or the virus,” Brolin says in the clip. “But that question would become the biggest mystery of our lifetime.” The trailer then shows glimpses of the title character on the run as he’s tracked down by murderous hunters looking to eliminate all hybrids.

Sweet Tooth is described as “the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus (Pup Academy and Legion‘s Christian Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event,” per the official synopsis. “He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.” The ensemble also features Nonso Anozie (Zoo) and Adeel Akhtar (Ghosted).

Beth Schwartz (Arrow) is on board as executive producer/writer/co-showrunner, alongside writer/co-showrunner/director Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard).

