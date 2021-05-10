TVLine Items: Netflix's Sex/Life First Look, CW Tweaks Schedule and More

Sarah Shahi’s steamy new Netflix series Sex/Life will fog up screens on Friday, June 25, the streamer announced on Monday.

Created by Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL), the drama takes “a provocative new look at female identity and desire” through the lens of “a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past,” per the official synopsis.

Person of Interest vet Shahi stars as Billie Connelly, a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the Connecticut suburbs who used to be a free-spirited New York City wild child before she married the loving and reliable Cooper (Under the Dome‘s Mike Vogel). “Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (UnREAL‘s Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal.”

Check out a first-look photo from the series above.

* Burden of Truth‘s fourth and final season will now debut Friday, July 30 at 8/7c on The CW, while Coroner‘s Season 3 premiere will shift to Thursday, Aug. 19 at 8 pm. Meanwhile, The Outpost will return to the network’s summer schedule on Thursday, July 15 at 9 pm.

* Good Trouble will return with the back half of its third season on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 pm on Freeform. Additionally, the network announced that grown-ish Season 4 will premiere Thursday, July 8 at 8 pm, while Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 kicks off on Tuesday, June 22 at 10 pm.

* Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See will debut Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+.

* The White Lotus, a six-episode limited series from Enlightened creator Mike White, will premiere Sunday, July 11 at 9 pm on HBO. The cast includes Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (Why Women Kill), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (Treme). The show “follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise,” reads the official synopsis. “But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.”

