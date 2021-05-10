The Conners: [Spoiler] Returning in Season Finale After 2-Year Absence

RELATED STORIES 'The Conners' Reveals How Mark Died

The Conners is staging an emotional family reunion. TVLine can exclusively reveal that former series regular Maya Lynne Robinson, who played DJ’s wife Geena in Season 1 of the Roseanne offshoot, will reprise her role in the Season 3 finale (airing Wednesday, May 19 at 9/8c).

Geena was redeployed to Afghanistan between Seasons 1 and 2, after Robinson landed a full-time gig on CBS’ The Unicorn (which is currently on the bubble and awaiting word on a potential Season 3 pickup). Upon her Lanford homecoming, Geena makes some life-changing decisions that will affect not only herself, but her husband DJ and their daughter Mary.

The ABC comedy’s jam-packed finale will feature not one, but two proposals. Could one of them be Dan and Louise? “There are some major events coming for Dan and Louise, as we come to the end of the season,” showrunner Bruce Helford previously shared with TVLine. As for Darlene and Ben, whose relationship has been on somewhat rocky ground, Helford added: “I can say that there are lots of couples on the show [where] love is in bloom… or in decline of bloom. But there will be events in all the relationships as we move towards the [finale].”

The Conners could use some good news in light of recent events. The spring run has seen the sudden death of Darlene’s former rival Molly Tilden, as well as Becky’s relapse and subsequent stint in rehab (which earned Lecy Goranson TVLine accolades). Its most recent episode, which aired April 21, revealed how Becky’s husband Mark died.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9/8c. Are you looking forward to Geena’s return?