Ginny & Georgia Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is continuing the mother-daughter journey of Ginny & Georgia, renewing the polarizing dramedy for a 10-episode Season 2. Watch the announcement video below.

In the wake of Season 1’s launch on Feb. 24, the series found itself on the receiving end of a spate of negative press concerning what many view as the show’s tone-deaf discussion of race, not to mention a certain Taylor Swift-skewering joke that has driven a wedge between the pop superstar and the streamer.

Ginny & Georgia follows the complicated dynamic between thirtysomething single mom Georgia (played by Batwoman‘s Brianne Howey) and her teenage daughter Ginny (Raising Dion‘s Antonia Gentry) following their move to the picturesque New England town of Wellsbury. As they attempt to start fresh, Georgia’s dark past and secrets follow them to their new home. In the Season 1 finale, Ginny learned that her mom poisoned her stepfather after she witnessed him, suggestively, putting his hands on Ginny. Knowing the truth about Georgia’s dangerous actions, Ginny did just what her mom taught her: she ran away with her little brother.

Elsewhere in the season ender, café owner Joe (Degrassi: The Next Generation‘s Raymond Ablack) was about to tell Georgia that he has feelings for her when he discovered that she’s now engaged to local mayor Paul (Hart of Dixie‘s Scott Porter). Meanwhile, Ginny’s relationship with her boyfriend Hunter (Mason Temple) was officially over after he found out that she slept with their classmate Marcus (Locke & Key‘s Felix Mallard). For insight into those romantic relationships and the finale’s twists, check out TVLine’s post mortem interviews with leading ladies Howey and Gentry.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia,” showrunner Debra J. Fisher and creator/EP Sarah Lampert said in a statement. “We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup. Hit the comments with your hopes for the second season!