Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry Talks Season 1 Cliffhanger, Marcus vs. Hunter

RELATED STORIES Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Talks Georgia's Many Men (Is Joe The One?) and the Unraveling of Her Secrets

Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Talks Georgia's Many Men (Is Joe The One?) and the Unraveling of Her Secrets Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry on How She Helped Write Ginny and Hunter's 'Oppression Olympics' Fight

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Ginny & Georgia‘s finale. Proceed at your own risk!

Ginny, where are you going?!

The Netflix dramedy Ginny & Georgia concluded its first season with a runaway teen, after Ginny discovered that her mother poisoned her stepfather. (Georgia had witnessed him, suggestively, putting his hands on her daughter.) With that dangerous secret now revealed to her, Ginny grabbed her little brother and fled their home in fear of her mom.

But where will Ginny find safety? And what’s her future with ex-boyfriend Hunter and maybe-boyfriend Marcus? To get answers to those burning questions and more, TVLine turned to her portrayer Antonia Gentry.

TVLINE | After their “oppression Olympics” fight and then him finding out that Ginny slept with Marcus, are Hunter and Ginny just beyond repair?

Man, I feel bad for them all. Marcus always has the right thing to say. Honestly, I don’t know. If I were Hunter, I would just be kind of done with it. I feel like they are better off as friends, maybe, than in a relationship with each other, just because Ginny really has so much she needs to figure out. With Marcus, he knows her secrets, and they have this really intimate friendship that is just different than the kind of intimacy that she has with Hunter. So I feel like, gosh, it’s just so complicated. If I were Hunter, I’d stay away from it all. That’s what I’m going to say. [Laughs]

TVLINE | At the end of the season finale, though, things are kind of in a weird place between Ginny and Marcus. They’ve gone back and forth several times in that episode, alone, with him saying it was a mistake, then it’s not a mistake, and her not telling him she’s running away. Do they have a future together at all?

Honestly, I would hope so. But Ginny, man, she’s got a lot on her plate. The girl needs to get her priorities in check. [Laughs] I hope. She really needs a friend right now, and if we ever see their stories continue, I hope that maybe he could be that friend for her, to be there for her. Because I don’t know what I would do if I found out my mom scattered someone’s ashes or something that she killed. I would probably also run away. So she definitely needs someone to ground her, and I hope she finds that.

TVLINE | The season ends with Ginny running away with her little brother. What’s your theory on where she’s going?

OK, well, if you’re paying attention, because there are a lot of Easter eggs and things that you can miss quickly if you don’t… I would say, watch the show with subtitles on. I don’t know if you notice, but when she’s packing her bag, she grabs the book that Zion gives her, and if you were paying attention, when Zion arrives and is giving her the book, you know that he included an address. He has that secret coded message in it, and she finds out that it’s his address to his Boston apartment. So I’m thinking it’s pretty reasonable to assume that Ginny might be headed toward Zion, but I don’t want to tell people what to think, even though the clues are all there.

TVLINE | In the finale, all of Georgia’s secrets are unearthed, and there’s that scene with the P.I., where Ginny finds out the truth. How do you think Ginny now views her mom in light of all that she’s learned?

I think she’s just scared of her. She still relies on the “family comes first” thing, which is why, I think, she doesn’t turn her mom in, or she doesn’t go along with Cordova. But the fact that she runs away from her mom really just shows how much she is afraid of what her mom is capable of. And I think, on a deeper sense, too, she’s afraid that she might turn into her mom — not that she would kill anyone. But just the fact that her mom is capable of doing that, she’s just really confused. So she’s protecting her mom, yes, but I think that’s just based on instinct. Her mom has always told them, “Us against the world,” things like that. So she’s doing what her mom has always said to do… But it’s just really complicated. She loves her mom, but man, that’s a huge secret.

TVLINE | Who do you think that Georgia should end up with: Paul, Joe or Ginny’s father Zion?

Man, for Ginny’s sake, I say Zion, all the way. But for my sake, as an audience member, Joe, for sure. He’s just such a sweetheart.