Taylor Swift Slams Ginny & Georgia, Netflix for 'Lazy, Deeply Sexist' and 'Horse S—t' Joke About Her Love Life

RELATED STORIES Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Talks Georgia's Many Men (Is Joe The One?) and the Unraveling of Her Secrets

Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Talks Georgia's Many Men (Is Joe The One?) and the Unraveling of Her Secrets Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry on How She Helped Write Ginny and Hunter's 'Oppression Olympics' Fight

Taylor Swift is not laughing at a Ginny & Georgia joke made at her expense.

The Grammy-winning singer has taken Netflix’s freshman dramedy to task for dropping her name in what she called a “lazy, deeply sexist” joke that pokes fun at her previous public relationships. In Episode 10 — the Season 1 finale — Georgia (Brianne Howey) and daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) get into an argument, prompting the following comeback from Ginny when Georgia comments on her daughter’s relationship status: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift wrote in a tweet on Monday alongside a screenshot of the joke. “How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s—t as FuNnY.”

Swift also dinged Netflix specifically, as it’s the home of the 2020 documentary Miss Americana, which chronicles a year in Swift’s career in which she bounced back from intense public criticism. Among other topics, the doc tackles misogyny in the music industry and the media’s often-negative portrayal of Swift’s romantic relationships.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you,” Swift continued, accompanying her text with a broken heart emoji. “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Swift’s tweet marks her first public acknowledgment of the joke, which was quickly criticized by Swift’s fans on social media after Ginny & Georgia‘s release. TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.