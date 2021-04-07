Brooklyn 99 Is 'Ba-Ba-Ba-Back,' as Production on Season 8 Gets Underway

RELATED STORIES 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to End With Long-Delayed, Shortened Season 8

At long last, the NYPD’s finest are back on the beat, as production on the eighth and final season of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets started.

Cameras began rolling on the final 10 episodes Tuesday, which are set to air after a longggg delay, as part of the 2021-22 broadcast-TV season. Melissa Fumero — aka Jake Peralta’s better-half Amy Santiago — was among the first to mark the occasion.

“Ba ba ba back in the Nine Nine!!!” she said enthusiastically. “Yesterday, I was so excited to be back at work, I forgot to take a pic to commemorate the occasion, so here’s a Day 2 pic!”

Fellow costar Stephanie Beatriz snapped a selfie inside Shaw’s Bar, back in Rosa Diaz’s signature leather jacket, while Joe Lo Truglio shared footage of his transformation into Charles Boyle. Joel McKinnon-Miller (aka Scully) also shared a video from the makeup chair, and posed for a masked photo with B99‘s director of photography Rick Page (see below).

NBC announced in February that B99 would wrap its death-defying run with a shortened eighth season. At the time, executive producer Dan Goor released a statement, which read in part: “I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve… Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

The Andy Samberg-led sitcom first premiered on Fox in 2013, where it ran for five seasons before it was cancelled in 2018. Within less than 48 hours, NBC swooped in and rescued it. In addition to the COVID of it all, Season 8 was delayed when the first four scripts were scrapped in light of last summer’s nationwide protests against police violence following the horrifying murder of George Floyd. Soon after, Samberg confirmed that B99 was “taking a step back” as the cast, writers and producers contemplated “how you make a comedy show about police right now.”

B99‘s Season 7 finale, which featured the arrival of Jake and Amy’s firstborn Mac, aired April 23 of last year.

