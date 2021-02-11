Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Reacts to Final Season: 'What a Joy This Run Has Been'

RELATED STORIES 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to End With Long-Delayed, Shortened Season 8

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has taken to social media to reflect on NBC’s final-season announcement.

The network revealed on Thursday that the Andy Samberg comedy will wrap its death-defying run after Season 8, which has been pushed to the 2021-22 TV season. The farewell season will consist of just 10 episodes, which will mark the series’ shortest season to date.

At the time, executive producer Dan Goor released a statement of his own, which read in part: “I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve… Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

In response to Goor’s statement, Dirk Blocker (Hitchcock) wrote, “I love this man, I love this group, and I love that I got to be a part of this.” In a later tweet celebrating some of Hitchcock and Scully’s best moments, the actor added, “What a joy this run has been. Best partner, best ensemble, best writers, best crew members, best fans!”

Melissa Fumero, who has played the type-A Amy Santiago since the show’s debut, wrote that portraying her character “has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life… I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot!”

And Terry Crews, aka Lt. Terry Jeffords, also shared his gratitude for the show’s run in a tweet: “I’m sad it will end, but happy to have had the chance to be a part of something so special.”

NBC previously confirmed that fellow workplace sitcom Superstore would end after six seasons. Its one-hour series finale airs Thursday, March 25.